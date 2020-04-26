Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 200.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Shares of SYK opened at $188.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

