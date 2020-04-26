Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

RPG stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

