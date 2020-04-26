Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,208 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $206,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE:CLX opened at $190.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

