Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.39.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

