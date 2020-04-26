Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

