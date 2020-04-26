1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.