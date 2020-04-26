Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The firm has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.