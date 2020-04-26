Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

