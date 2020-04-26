Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $888,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

