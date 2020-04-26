Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

