Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 285,346 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 294.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $50,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $129.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

