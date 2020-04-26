Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.90 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $39,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $685.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $698.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $619.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

