Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

