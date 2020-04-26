Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 3,579 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 161,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 180,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

