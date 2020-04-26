Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 1,474 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after acquiring an additional 300,235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 373,959 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,130,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 69,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,067,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

