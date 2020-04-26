SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $162.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

