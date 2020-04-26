Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $51.37 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

