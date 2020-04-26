Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.