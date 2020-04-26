Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Northeast Bancorp worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.82%.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

