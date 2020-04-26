Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 1.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $953,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $14,916,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS opened at $24.20 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.