Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

