Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 12,667 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $27.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.