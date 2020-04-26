Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 6,599 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

