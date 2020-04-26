SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,731,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,698,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 470,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11,368.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 300,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.