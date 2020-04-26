Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

MDYG opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

