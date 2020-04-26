iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Northeast Bancorp
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Northeast Bancorp
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 12,667 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 12,667 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 6,599 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 6,599 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report