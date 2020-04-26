iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

