Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $952,626,000 after buying an additional 1,715,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.