Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,131 shares of company stock worth $9,848,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

BDX stock opened at $268.17 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.53.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

