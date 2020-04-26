Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in HD Supply were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 639.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in HD Supply by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in HD Supply by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDS. Raymond James lowered their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 95,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.