Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 60 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $369.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.98. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.94.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

