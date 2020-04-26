Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires Shares of 597 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,362.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,376.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,811.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

