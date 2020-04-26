Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $651,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $36.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.