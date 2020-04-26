Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 277 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $160.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.