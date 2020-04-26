Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kroger were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 204.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

