Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,032 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

