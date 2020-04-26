Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.07 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 637,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

