Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 500 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

NYSE:WELL opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.