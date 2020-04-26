Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 749 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $308,958,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

