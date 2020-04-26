Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 701.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 130,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

