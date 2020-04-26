Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

