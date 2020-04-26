Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,603,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,500,000 after buying an additional 236,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

PRU stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

