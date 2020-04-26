Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

