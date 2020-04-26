Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 188.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 879,482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 192.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

