Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,127 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $45,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

