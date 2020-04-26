Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.