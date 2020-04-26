Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

