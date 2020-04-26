Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

