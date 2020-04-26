1776 Wealth LLC Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

