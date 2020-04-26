Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

