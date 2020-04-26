Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

